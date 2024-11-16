Royce & Associates LP Sells 143,289 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,289 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,616,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sapiens International

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.