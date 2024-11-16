Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $11,534,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $390.08 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.35 and a fifty-two week high of $392.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.