Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,623,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
VSE stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.56.
In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
