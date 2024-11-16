Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,623,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSE

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.