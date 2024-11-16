Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of J stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.63.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

