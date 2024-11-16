Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 218,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.85. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,912.42. This trade represents a 105.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 25.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $170,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.