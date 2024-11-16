Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

