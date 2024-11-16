Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $6,321,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

