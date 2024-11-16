Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

SHLS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $759.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

