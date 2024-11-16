Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases By 51.8%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
BHFAL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 33,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $25.47.
Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
