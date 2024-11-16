Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Expands By 14.4%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CCSC Technology International Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCTG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. CCSC Technology International has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $30.00.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
