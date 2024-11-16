Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declines By 15.7%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 338,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,517. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

