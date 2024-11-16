Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Decreases By 16.0%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.
View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
DTE Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. 3,097,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $131.66.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DTE Energy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.