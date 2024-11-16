Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Decreases By 16.0%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 407.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 242.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. 3,097,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

