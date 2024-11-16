Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Decreases By 39.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the October 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

