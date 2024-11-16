Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 64,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $183.50 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

