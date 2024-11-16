SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 60,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.17. SoundThinking has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,754.16. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,327 shares of company stock worth $199,955 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

