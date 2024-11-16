South Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 506,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,088,000 after buying an additional 40,106 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 158,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,940. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.23 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.84.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

