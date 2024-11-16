SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Destiny Capital Corp CO’s Largest Position

Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,888 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

