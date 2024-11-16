Squire Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 22,944 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,637,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 334,452 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,670,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,636,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.