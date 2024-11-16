SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,430 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 339,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 141,978 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 865,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,253. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

