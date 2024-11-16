Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 17,557 call options on the company. This is an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 8,196 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,808 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Shares of FL opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

