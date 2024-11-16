StockNews.com Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,420. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

