StockNews.com Downgrades iPower (NYSE:IPW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 4.07. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPower by 197.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

