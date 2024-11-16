StockNews.com Downgrades iPower (NYSE:IPW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 4.07. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
