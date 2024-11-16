Straight Path Wealth Management Reduces Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in UiPath were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 124.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.37. 10,777,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,799. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

