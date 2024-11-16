Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 10,122 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $50,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. This represents a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,820 shares of company stock valued at $21,892,856. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

