Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Super League Enterprise Trading Down 23.3 %

NASDAQ SLE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 323,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,372. Super League Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 95.78% and a negative return on equity of 254.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super League Enterprise will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

