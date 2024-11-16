TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.96 ($15.75) and last traded at €15.05 ($15.84). 567,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.55 ($16.37).

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.76.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

