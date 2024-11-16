The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 92,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,474,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $115.06 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

