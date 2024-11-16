Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 222,077 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,448 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 77.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

TBLD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 33,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

