Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWM. National Bank Financial lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.64.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$1.08.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$461.30 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. Research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.