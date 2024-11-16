Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 140 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $214,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.03 and a twelve month high of $188.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

