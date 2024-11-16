Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 429 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

