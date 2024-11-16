Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 80.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

