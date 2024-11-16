Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $4,532,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $229.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $166.60 and a one year high of $236.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

