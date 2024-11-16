Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 78 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,086.50.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total transaction of $150,753.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,070.25. This represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total value of $10,705,553.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,021.36. The trade was a 68.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $52,640,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,178.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,078.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $988.02. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $772.13 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

