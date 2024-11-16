Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.32 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

