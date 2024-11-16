Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.32 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

NYSE FLUT opened at $265.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.91 and its 200 day moving average is $209.47. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.90.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.08.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

