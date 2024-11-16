TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Down 7% – What’s Next?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,265.71 and last traded at $1,267.00. 366,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 217,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,363.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,366.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.66.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

