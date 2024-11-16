Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.