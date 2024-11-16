Truist Financial Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $136.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,542,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $659,851.36. The trade was a 70.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $3,516,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,557 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 15.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,617,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter worth $17,896,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

