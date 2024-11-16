TSA Wealth Managment LLC Sells 60,769 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,769 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 294,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

