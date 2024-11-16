Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

