United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 2.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $2,998,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $835.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $807.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.71 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

