Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,046,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,182,000 after purchasing an additional 673,992 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

