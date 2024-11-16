Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

