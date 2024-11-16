Vawter Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.