Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $47,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after buying an additional 833,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 766,815 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 601,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 429,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 323,438 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.41 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

