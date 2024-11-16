Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $317,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 22.2% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $309.64. 5,106,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.60 and a 1-year high of $312.44. The firm has a market cap of $564.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.04 and a 200-day moving average of $275.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

