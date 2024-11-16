Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Hold”

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PET has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wag! Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ PET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 2,434,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,730. The company has a market cap of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

In other Wag! Group news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. acquired 61,519 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,061,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,445.58. This represents a 2.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alec Davidian sold 36,204 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 839,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,368. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,727 shares of company stock valued at $188,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

