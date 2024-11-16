Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.05 ($0.30), with a volume of 584239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.31).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WJG

Watkin Jones Price Performance

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.63.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($63,314.43). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.