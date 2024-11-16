Wedbush Has Positive Forecast for Home Depot FY2025 Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.88. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,231,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

